Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th November

Unveiling day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term down trend seems to have halted in Nifty with sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday. A decisive move only above 17,750 to 17,800 levels could change the negative trend setup towards positive and one may expect further upside move ahead. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,220 levels. Any weak upside bounces in the next 1-2 sessions could result in Nifty to revisiting present low of 17,200 levels."