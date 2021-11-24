Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th November

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th November

Day trading guide: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,220 levels. Any weak upside bounces in the next 1-2 sessions could result in Nifty to revisiting present low of 17,200 levels, say experts.
2 min read . 05:53 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: Nifty moving above 17,750 to 17,800 levels could change the negative trend setup towards positive and one may expect further upside move ahead, believe stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading stocks: After showing sharp weakness in the last few sessions, Indian stock market witnessed a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Tuesday session. NSE Nifty surged 86 points and closed at 17,503 levels, BSE Sensex added 198 points and closed at 58,664 levels whereas Nifty Bank index went up 144 points and closed at 37,272 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates pullback rally at Dalal Street.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average, IT was the only sector that ended in the negative. Realty, power, metals, and telecom indices surged the most. Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed rising 1.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

Day trading guide on NSE Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term down trend seems to have halted in Nifty with sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday. A decisive move only above 17,750 to 17,800 levels could change the negative trend setup towards positive and one may expect further upside move ahead. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,220 levels. Any weak upside bounces in the next 1-2 sessions could result in Nifty to revisiting present low of 17,200 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Rohit Singre, Seniior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy or sell today.

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

1] Polyplex Corp: Buy at 1728, target 1770 to 1800, stop loss below 1700

2] FDC: Buy at 284, target 290 to 295, stop loss below 279

3] Fine Organic Industries Ltd: Buy at CMP, target 3700 to 3750, stop loss below 3580

Parth Nyati's shares to buy today

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP, target 775, stop loss 750

5] Cipla: Buy at CMP, target 930, stop loss 899

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks for today

6] GAIL: Buy at 137, target 145, stop loss 134

7] Adani Ports: Buy at 725, target 740, stop loss 715.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

