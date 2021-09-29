OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th September
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing consolidation type movement in the previous couple of sessions, Nifty witnessed high volatility on Tuesday and closed the day lower by 106 points at 17,748 levels. BSE Sensex shed 410 points and closed at 59,667 levels. The minor upside recovery attempts in between were used to go short at the highs and this action continued for better part of the session. According to stock market experts, this trade pattern indicate a broad based profit booking from recent new NSE Nifty highs of 17,947 levels. The sharp upside recovery of later part of Tuesday's session signals absence of any significant trend reversal at the highs.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were a little above recent average; power, oil & gas and metal indices gained the most while realty, IT and telecom indices fell the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices ended lower with each down over 0.5 per cent.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on day trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market encountered resistance again at the new highs and witnessed sharp intraday profit booking. The near term trend setup of Nifty is still positive and one may expect buying to emerge from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate supports to be watched for NSE Nifty are at 17,650 to 17,575 levels."

Day trading stocks today

Unveiling day trading stocks to buy, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Dr Ravi Singh, Founder & Director at DRS Advisory; Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services — recommended 7 intraday stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy

1] Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Momentum buy at CMP, target 4950 to 5000, stop loss 4725

MINT PREMIUM See All

2] Indian Oil Corporation or IOC: Buy at CMP, target 126 to 130, stop loss 118

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Info Edge (India) Ltd or Naukri: Buy at CMP, target 7200, stop loss 6700

Ravi Singh's stock to buy today

4] Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited or BHEL: Buy at 60, target 68, stop loss 58

Sandeep Matta's share to buy today

5] Gujarat Gas: Buy at 618, target 640 to 670, stop loss 590

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stock for today

6] Power Finance Corporation or PFC: Buy at 143, target 149, stop loss 140

Kapil Goenka's day trading stock

7] Tamilnadu Petroproducts or TNPETRO: Buy at 130, target 140, stop loss 123.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout