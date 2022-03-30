Day trading guide for Wednesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th March

Advising traders to look for buying opportunity in stock market today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty has been consolidating within a range since last few days which just seems to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend. This consolidation was much required as the momentum readings were deeply overbought post the recent sharp run up from the lows. However, due to this range bound price action, the momentum readings cooled-off from their overbought zone and are now indicating a positive traction. The index has formed a support base at 17,000 and till this support is intact, intraday dips will witness buying interest just as we saw today. Hence, we advise traders to look for buying opportunities as ahead of the F&O expiry, we may see the index resuming its uptrend."