Day trading guide for intraday trading: Indian stock market closed in the positive territory for second successive session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty closed 131 points up at 17,822 levels while BSE Sensex closed at 59,744 — 445 points higher from its Monday close. Bank Nifty index went up 161 points and closed at 37,741 levels. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher that recent average; oil & gas, telecom and power indices rose the most, while realty and healthcare indices lost the most. BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices rose less than NSE Nifty.

The global selloff in technology stocks deepened in Asia on Tuesday amid investor fears of higher interest rates and as surging commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation. However the Asian markets recovered from the morning lows towards the end of the session.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for today; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty closed at almost near to its intraday high with high volumes and positive advance decline ratio. Nifty shows good momentum. The next resistance for the Nifty is 17,912 to 17,948 while the support is at 17,711."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 7 intraday stocks for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Consultancy Services or TCS: Buy at CMP, target ₹3950 to ₹4010, stop loss ₹3710

2] Bharti Airtel: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹730 to ₹740, stop loss ₹670

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Bandhan Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹310, stop loss ₹293

Ravi Singh's intraday share for today

4] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹783, target ₹800, stop loss ₹775

5] Coal India Ltd: Buy at ₹197, target ₹210, stop loss ₹195

Sandeep Matta's share to buy today

6] Granules India: Buy at ₹328, target ₹355, stop loss ₹305

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick of the day

7] Thomas Cook India: Buy at ₹70, target ₹79, stop loss ₹67.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

