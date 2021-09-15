Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th September

OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Wednesday: A convincing breach of 17,437 could lead to acceleration in the upside move. On the other hand 17,254 could act as a support for NSE Nifty, say experts. (HT)Premium
 3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 06:53 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: Advance decline ratio at NSE Nifty has improved to much above 1:1, bringing some positivity amongst traders, experts believe

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing intraday upside recovery from the lows in the last 3-4 sessions, Nifty failed to pick up the upside momentum, after positive opening on Tuesday and closed the day higher by 24 points at 17,380 levels amidst a range-bound movement. BSE Sensex added 69 points and closed at 58,247 levels. The intraday range movement with weak bias has continued for the whole session and the market closed near the lower end of the day. The opening upside gap has been filled and the new all time high was registered at 17,438 levels. According to experts, this pattern signal a continuation of range bound action in the market.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher that the recent averages due to hectic trading in Zee, IRCTC and the two new listings — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic, metal sector was the main loser while consumer durables, automobiles and utilities were the main gainers. The broader indices outperformed their larger peers with the S&P BSE Mid-cap adding over 1 per cent and S&P BSE Small-cap rising 0.6 per cent.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading strategies; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "On Tuesday, Nifty closed at its all time high, though on an intraday basis it faced resistance from the previous high formed 4 days back. Advance decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1, bringing some positivity amongst traders. A convincing breach of 17,437 could lead to acceleration in the upside move. On the other hand 17,254 could act as a support for NSE Nifty."

Intraday shares for today

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 8 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks to buy today

1] IndusInd Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1075 to 1100, stop loss 1001

2] Hero Motocorp: Buy at CMP, target 3000 to 3100, stop loss 2750

Sandeep Matta's intraday stock list

3] Welspun Enterprises: Buy above 98, target 105, stop loss 87

4] Tata Power: Buy at 132, target 141, stop loss 127

Kapil Goenka's day trading stock to buy

5] Wardwizard Innovations: Buy at 75, target 84, stop loss 66

Manoj Dalmia's stock of the day

6] Finolex Industries: Buy at 185, target 197, stop loss 178

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

7] Interglobe Aviation or IndiGo: Buy at 1925, target 2025 to 2125, stop loss 1865

8] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: Buy at CMP, target 206 to 210, stop loss below 198.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

