Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 20th April

Giving broader outlook of NSE Nifty index; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Tuesday's low of 16,840 coincides with the ‘200 EMA’ on the daily chart and 50 per cent retracement level of the previous upside move. If the index breaches this support, then we could see the index extend its correction towards 61.8 per cent retracement level which is placed around 16,600. On the flipside, 17,250 to 17,300 will now be seen as an immediate hurdle which needs to be surpassed for any strength to regain."