Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd December

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing a sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market witnessed a reasonable upside bounce on Tuesday. Nifty 50 surged 156 points and closed at 16,770 levels whereas BSE Sensex appreciated 497 points and closed at 56,319 levels. Nifty Bank shot up 168 points and closed at 34,607 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern display weak upside bounce in the market.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling day trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The negative trend set up in Nifty is still intact and Tuesday's upside bounce might not have changed the sentiment so far. There is a possibility of minor upside bounce on NSE Nifty towards 17,000 to 17,100 levels in the next few sessions and the market is expected to reverse down from the higher levels. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,630 levels."

Day trading stocks

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 8 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹38 to ₹40, stop loss ₹34

2] IGL: Buy at CMP, target ₹515, stop0 loss ₹481

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] HDFC: Sell at ₹2555, target ₹2500, stop loss ₹2575

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks to buy today

4] Coal India Ltd: Buy at ₹144, target ₹149, stop loss ₹142

5] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹192, target ₹199, stop loss ₹190

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for today

6] Pokarna: Buy at around ₹701, target ₹788, stop loss ₹663

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for Wednesday

7] Sundram Fasteners: Buy at CMP, target ₹900, stop loss ₹842

8] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at ₹4847, target ₹4975, stop loss ₹4775.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

