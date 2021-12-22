OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd December

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd December

Day trading guide for Wednesday: There is a possibility of minor upside bounce on NSE Nifty towards 17,000 to 17,100 levels in the next few sessions, say stock markt experts. Photo: Mint (MINT)Premium
Day trading guide for Wednesday: There is a possibility of minor upside bounce on NSE Nifty towards 17,000 to 17,100 levels in the next few sessions, say stock markt experts. Photo: Mint (MINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 06:55 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for stock market today: The negative trend set up in Nifty is still intact and Tuesday's upside bounce might not have changed the sentiment so far, believe experts

Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing a sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market witnessed a reasonable upside bounce on Tuesday. Nifty 50 surged 156 points and closed at 16,770 levels whereas BSE Sensex appreciated 497 points and closed at 56,319 levels. Nifty Bank shot up 168 points and closed at 34,607 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern display weak upside bounce in the market.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling day trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The negative trend set up in Nifty is still intact and Tuesday's upside bounce might not have changed the sentiment so far. There is a possibility of minor upside bounce on NSE Nifty towards 17,000 to 17,100 levels in the next few sessions and the market is expected to reverse down from the higher levels. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,630 levels."

Day trading stocks

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 8 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Buy at CMP, target 38 to 40, stop loss 34

2] IGL: Buy at CMP, target 515, stop0 loss 481

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] HDFC: Sell at 2555, target 2500, stop loss 2575

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks to buy today

4] Coal India Ltd: Buy at 144, target 149, stop loss 142

5] Canara Bank: Buy at 192, target 199, stop loss 190

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for today

6] Pokarna: Buy at around 701, target 788, stop loss 663

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for Wednesday

7] Sundram Fasteners: Buy at CMP, target 900, stop loss 842

8] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at 4847, target 4975, stop loss 4775.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout