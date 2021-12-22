Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd December

Unveiling day trading strategy for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The negative trend set up in Nifty is still intact and Tuesday's upside bounce might not have changed the sentiment so far. There is a possibility of minor upside bounce on NSE Nifty towards 17,000 to 17,100 levels in the next few sessions and the market is expected to reverse down from the higher levels. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 16,630 levels."

