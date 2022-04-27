Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th April

Expecting upside momentum to continue, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "On the daily chart, 17000-16800 has acted as a support for the second time in last few days and as the ‘200 DEMA’ coincides with the 50% retracement mark there, it has now become a sacrosanct for the market. Today’s upside move witnessed broad market participation as all the sectoral indices ended on a positive note. Hence, we expect a continuation of the momentum towards the ‘20EMA’ first, which is at 17,300 and then towards 17,420 and 17,470."