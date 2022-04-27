Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th April

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th April

Day trading guide: Stock market experts are expecting continuation of the momentum towards the ‘20EMA’ first, which is at 17,300 and then towards 17,420 and 17,470.
3 min read . 05:55 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: Short term traders are advised to trade with a positive bias, and look for buy opportunities on intraday dips, suggest stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market witnessed a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 246 points higher at 17,200 levels and become best performing index in the Asian region. BSE Sensex gained 776 points and closed at 57,356 whereas Nifty Bank index shot up 322 points and ended at 36,404 levels.

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing sharp weakness in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market witnessed a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday. NSE Nifty ended 246 points higher at 17,200 levels and become best performing index in the Asian region. BSE Sensex gained 776 points and closed at 57,356 whereas Nifty Bank index shot up 322 points and ended at 36,404 levels.

According to stock market experts, Nifty's recent swing low of 16,888 on Monday could now be considered as a minor reversal pattern on the upside. Hence, the market could make an attempt to move up further in the short term, but sustainability at the highs could be a cause of concern.

According to stock market experts, Nifty's recent swing low of 16,888 on Monday could now be considered as a minor reversal pattern on the upside. Hence, the market could make an attempt to move up further in the short term, but sustainability at the highs could be a cause of concern.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on intraday trading strategy in regard to NSE Nifty, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market showed relief rally after two day's of weakness. The upper area of 17,300 to 17,400 is expected to be tough task for the market to surpass into. Any lack of strength in further upside bounce at the highs could bring another round of selling pressure to retest lower support of 16,800 levels."

Expecting upside momentum to continue, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "On the daily chart, 17000-16800 has acted as a support for the second time in last few days and as the ‘200 DEMA’ coincides with the 50% retracement mark there, it has now become a sacrosanct for the market. Today’s upside move witnessed broad market participation as all the sectoral indices ended on a positive note. Hence, we expect a continuation of the momentum towards the ‘20EMA’ first, which is at 17,300 and then towards 17,420 and 17,470."

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com went on to add that immediate support for NSE Nity is placed in the range of 17,050 to 17,000. "Short term traders are advised to trade with a positive bias, and look for buy opportunities on intraday dips," he concluded.

Day trading stocks

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock markt experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers and Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities — 8 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] City Union Bank or CUB: Buy at CMP, target 148, stop loss 135

2] BHEL: Buy at CMP, target 56 to 58, stop loss 51

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks to buy today

3] JSW Steel: Buy at CMP, target 760, stop loss 690

4] Adani Power: Buy at CMP, target 310, stop loss 268

Mehul Kothari's stocks for today

5] EID Parry: Buy in between 537 to 543, target 570, stop loss 520

6] ITC: Buy at 259, target 275, stop loss 250

Avinash Gorakshkar's stock picks for today

7] Vedanta: Buy at CMP, target 432, stop loss 400

8] Titan Company: Buy at CMP, target 2620, stop loss 2515.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.