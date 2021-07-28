Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28 July

Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The weakness with choppy trend continued in the Nifty and still there is no respite for bulls at the lows. The chart pattern of daily and weekly signal a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from the lows of around 15,650 to 15,680 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. On the higher side 15,900 remains overhead hurdle for the near term."