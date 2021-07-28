Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28 July

Day trading guide for Wednesday: The chart pattern of daily and weekly signal a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from the lows of around 15,650 to 15,680 levels in the next 1-2 sessions, say experts.
2 min read . 06:46 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: The choppy trend is expected to continue in today's stock market opening bell as SGX Nifty has opened with a downside gap of 35 points

Day trading guide for Wednesday: The weakness with range-bound trend continued at the Indian stock market on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty ended 78 points lower at 15,746 levels while the BSE Sensex shed 273 points and closed at 52,578 mark. Bank Nifty also ended in the red zone losing 152 points on Tuesday. The choppy trend is expected to continue in today's stock market opening bell as SGX Nifty has opened with a downside gap of 35 points and the US markets, especially Dow Jones ended Tuesday after losing around 0.24 per cent.

However, on yesterday, volumes on the NSE expanded compared to the recent averages. Metals sector was the sole gainer as the Chinese government’s latest move to curb domestic production and tame surging prices was expected to aid India’s steel mills and Novelis gave an encouraging guidance benefitting Hindalco’s stock price, while Power and Healthcare stocks came under selling pressure.

Speaking on day trading guide for Wednesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The weakness with choppy trend continued in the Nifty and still there is no respite for bulls at the lows. The chart pattern of daily and weekly signal a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from the lows of around 15,650 to 15,680 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. On the higher side 15,900 remains overhead hurdle for the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Jay Thakkar VP and Head of Equity Research at Marwadi Shares and Finance; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers — have recommended following shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Hindalco Industries: Buy at 415, target 430 to 440, stop loss 403

2] Bajaj Finserv: Buy at 13800, target 14200 to 14500, stop loss 13500

Jay Thakkar's shares to buy today

3] Graphite India: Buy at CMP 697, target 744, stop loss 674

4] Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation or BBTC: Buy at 1275, target 1350, stop loss 1235

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

5] Infosys: Buy at CMP, target 1620, stop loss 1590

Day trading guide by Sandeep Matta

6] ITD Cementation India: Buy at 86, target 90 to 94, stop loss 78

7] CEAT: Buy at 1330, target 1400 1450, stop loss 1262

Trade view by Kapil Goenka

8] NIIT: Buy at 308, target 320, stop loss 299.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

