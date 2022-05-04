Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 4th May

Day trading guide for Wednesday: Indian stock market had a weak start on Monday on weak global cues. However, post gap down opening, the indices were resilient to correct further and it consolidated within a range for most part of the day. The banking space showed some relative strength and recovered the losses which led to a recovery in key benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex. Nifty 50 index finally ended 33 points lower at 17,069 levels whereas BSE Sensex went off 84 points and closed at 56,975 levels. Nifty Bank index added 75 points and closed at 36,163 levels. According to market experts, a long bull candle has formed on the daily chart, which indicate a range bound action in the market at the support of 16,900 levels on Nifty.

