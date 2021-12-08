Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th December

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing sharp weakness on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed a decent comeback on Tuesday and closed the day in green territory. Nifty-50 index shot up 264 points and closed at 17,176 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 886 points and closed at 57,633 mark. Bank Nifty index too appreciated 882 points and closed at 36,618 levels. According to stock market experts, current trade pattern indicates formation of inside day type formation and this could have further positive impact in upcoming sessions.

Volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average. There were no sectoral losers while realty, metals and banks were the main gainers among sectors. BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices underperformed slightly, rising 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sharp upside bounce on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, the present upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 8 intraday stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹93 to ₹95, stop loss ₹87

2] Hindalco Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹460 to ₹470, stop loss ₹421

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Bajaj Finserv: Buy at CMP, target ₹17500 to ₹17750, stop loss ₹16999

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for today

4] ICICI Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹747, stop loss ₹728

5] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹122.50, target ₹126, stop loss ₹120

Ravi Singh's stock pick of the day

6] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹580, target ₹605, stop loss ₹570

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stocks for today

7] Ramky Infrastructure: Buy around ₹211, target ₹233, stop loss ₹198

8] Oricon Enterprises: Buy at 36.50, target ₹44, stop loss ₹33.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

