Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th December

Day trading stocks: Present upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term, say stock market experts.
 2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 06:53 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading stocks: The sharp upside bounce at Indian stock market on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows, believe experts

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing sharp weakness on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed a decent comeback on Tuesday and closed the day in green territory. Nifty-50 index shot up 264 points and closed at 17,176 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 886 points and closed at 57,633 mark. Bank Nifty index too appreciated 882 points and closed at 36,618 levels. According to stock market experts, current trade pattern indicates formation of inside day type formation and this could have further positive impact in upcoming sessions.

Volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average. There were no sectoral losers while realty, metals and banks were the main gainers among sectors. BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices underperformed slightly, rising 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sharp upside bounce on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, the present upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 8 intraday stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target 93 to 95, stop loss 87

2] Hindalco Industries: Buy at CMP, target 460 to 470, stop loss 421

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Bajaj Finserv: Buy at CMP, target 17500 to 17750, stop loss 16999

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for today

4] ICICI Bank: Buy at CMP, target 747, stop loss 728

5] Ashok Leyland: Buy at 122.50, target 126, stop loss 120

Ravi Singh's stock pick of the day

6] Torrent Power: Buy at 580, target 605, stop loss 570

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stocks for today

7] Ramky Infrastructure: Buy around 211, target 233, stop loss 198

8] Oricon Enterprises: Buy at 36.50, target 44, stop loss 33.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

