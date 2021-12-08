Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 8th December

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading stocks: The sharp upside bounce at Indian stock market on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows, believe experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing sharp weakness on Monday, Indian stock market witnessed a decent comeback on Tuesday and closed the day in green territory. Nifty-50 index shot up 264 points and closed at 17,176 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 886 points and closed at 57,633 mark. Bank Nifty index too appreciated 882 points and closed at 36,618 levels. According to stock market experts, current trade pattern indicates formation of inside day type formation and this could have further positive impact in upcoming sessions.
Volumes on the NSE were lower than recent average. There were no sectoral losers while realty, metals and banks were the main gainers among sectors. BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices underperformed slightly, rising 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.
Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The sharp upside bounce on Tuesday session could cheer bulls to make a comeback from the lows. But, the present upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect selling pressure to emerge from the crucial overhead resistance of 17,550 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty in the near term."
Day trading stocks to buy today
Sharing day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 8 intraday stocks to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks
1] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹93 to ₹95, stop loss ₹87