Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — August 33 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 07:16 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The overall chart pattern of the Nifty signals minor downward correction, say stock market experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: Despite weakness in Asian markets on rising US China tension, Indian stock market ended in positive territory on fifth straight session. Nifty 50 index ended 5 points higher at 17,345 whereas Sensex finished 20 points north at 58,136 levels. Nifty Bank index shot up 120 points and finished at 38,024 mark. Volumes on the NSE were higher than recent averages. Among sectors power & FMCG indices rose the most while realty and IT indices fell the most. Broad market indices like mid-cap and small-cap did better than the 50 stocks index but the advance decline ratio fell to 1.23:1.