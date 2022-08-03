Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — August 3

"Nifty displayed strength recently after the upside breakout of important resistance at 16,800 levels. The the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact and Tuesday's swing high of 17,390 could now be considered as a new higher top of the sequence. The overall chart pattern of the Nifty signals minor downward correction or consolidation movement for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of upside bounce from the lows. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,150 and the crucial overhead resistance to be watched around 17,400 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.