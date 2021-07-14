OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — July 14

 2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2021, 06:52 AM IST Livemint

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: Tuesday trade indicates positive indication and signal more upside in the short-term, say experts while talking about the day trading guide for Indian stock market's traders and investors.

Day trading guide for Wednesday: India's equity benchmark indices on Tuesday broke a three session losing streak following positive Asian cues. After showing higher level intraday weakness on Monday, Nifty witnessed sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday and closed the day higher by 119 points. According to stock market experts, the negative implication of sell on intraday rise of Monday was nullified and NSE Nifty was able to breach the crucial intraday resistance of 15,800 on the upside. This is positive indication and signal more upside in the short-term, say experts while talking about the day trading guide for Indian stock market's traders and investors.

Volumes on the NSE on Tuesday were in line with recent averages which are on the lower side. Among sectors — Banks, Metals and Oil & Gas gained the most while IT and FMCG lost the most. The S&P BSE Mid-cap was little changed while the S&P BSE Small-cap advanced 0.46 per cent.

Day trading guide for Indian stock market

As the SGX Nifty today is trading with an upside gap 82.55 points or 0.53 per cent at 15,794.50 levels, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — have recommended the following shares to buy today when the market opens on Wednesday.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading guide for Wednesday

1] ONGC: Buy at 120, target 124 to 126, stop loss 118

2] Indiabulls Housing Finance: Buy at 279, target 290 to 300, stop loss 270

Mudit Goel's stock market tip

3] HDFC Life: Momentum buy at CMP, target 710, stop loss 685

Rohit Singre's recommended stocks to buy today

4] Greaves Cotton: BTST buy at CMP 174, target 178 to 181, stop loss below 170

5] Bodal Chemicals: Momentum buy at CMP, target 127 to 135, stop loss below 107

Sandeep Matta's suggested shares to buy today

6] Britannia Industries: Buy at 3470, target 3550 to 3600, stop loss 3350

7] BHEL: Buy at 66.50, target 70 to 74, stop loss 61

8] Tata Motors: Buy at 311, target 330 to 345, stop loss 290.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

