Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy today - December 212 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 07:03 AM IST
- One may expect further upside in the short term towards the lower top formation, said analysts on Nifty
Equities pared most of the losses in the final hour of a volatile session on Tuesday, amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and TCS despite lacklustre global cues. The BSE Sensex ended 103.90 points lower at 61,702. Nifty dipped 0.19% to close at 18,385. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.27% and the smallcap index dipped 0.02%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started