Equities pared most of the losses in the final hour of a volatile session on Tuesday, amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and TCS despite lacklustre global cues. The BSE Sensex ended 103.90 points lower at 61,702. Nifty dipped 0.19% to close at 18,385. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.27% and the smallcap index dipped 0.02%.

"The negative chart pattern of lower tops and bottoms is intact and the low of Tuesday at 18202 could be considered as a new lower bottom of the sequence. Hence one may expect further upside in the short term towards the lower top formation. Immediate resistance is at 18450-18500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty with the profit booking witnessed touched the intraday low near 18200 zone and gave a decent pullback to recover significantly with IT stocks and RIL helping the index to regain the lost momentum and closed near the 18400 zone with the bias to a little extent improving and anticipating for further rise in the coming session. The overall bias is maintained stable with the major support zone respected and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions with 18650-18700 zone as the major resistance from hereon. The support for the day is seen at 18250 while the resistance is seen at 18500," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy Ultracem, stop loss 7,000, target 7,250-7,300

Buy Intellect, stop loss 415, target 450-460

Vaishali Parekh, Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY CUMMINS, stop loss 1,470, target 1,525

BUY CANARA BANK, stop loss 317, target 335

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Buy SUZLON, stop loss 9.80, target 13

BUY RENUKA SUGAR, stop loss 56, target 68

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

BUY ICICI Bank, stop loss 895, target 935

BUY WOCKHARDT, stop loss 218, target 247

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

