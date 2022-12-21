Day trading guide for Wednesday: 8 stocks to buy today - December 21

"Nifty with the profit booking witnessed touched the intraday low near 18200 zone and gave a decent pullback to recover significantly with IT stocks and RIL helping the index to regain the lost momentum and closed near the 18400 zone with the bias to a little extent improving and anticipating for further rise in the coming session. The overall bias is maintained stable with the major support zone respected and further rise is anticipated in the coming sessions with 18650-18700 zone as the major resistance from hereon. The support for the day is seen at 18250 while the resistance is seen at 18500," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.