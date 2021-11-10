Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th November

2 min read.Updated: 10 Nov 2021, 07:03 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Day trading guide: The market seems to be reluctant to pick up the upside momentum and stuck at the hurdle of around 18,100 levels, believe experts
Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showcasing convincing upside bounce from the lows on Monday, the Indian stock market failed to continue with upside move on Tuesday trade session. The NSE Nifty closed 24 points lower at 18,044 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 112 points and closed at 60,433 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates continuation of range bound action below the crucial overhead resistance of 18,100 levels.
On a day when the volumes on the NSE were a little below recent average; capital goods, auto and oil & gas indices gained the most while metals, banks and FMCG indices fell the most. Small-cap and mid-cap indices were up 0.71 per cent and 0.83 per cent respectively.
Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Wednesday; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to be reluctant to pick up the upside momentum and stuck at the hurdle of around 18,100 levels. Eventually, the market could break above this hurdle in the short term and move towards the next resistance of 18,350 levels in the near term."
Day trading stocks to buy today
Sharing intraday stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 9 stocks to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today
1] Reliance Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2475