Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th October

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 13th October

Day trading guide for Wednesday: Next upside target for Nifty is at 18,100. Immediate support for NSE Nifty to watch for weakness is at 17,958 levels, say stock market experts.
2 min read . 06:50 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Wednesday: Further upsides on NSE Nifty are likely once the immediate resistance of 18,009 is taken out, stock market experts believe

Day trading guide for Wednesday: Indian stock market ended in positive zone on Tuesday. NSE Nifty gained 46 points and closed at 17,991 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 148 points and closed at 60,284 levels. Bank Nifty index went up 227 points and closed at 38,521 levels. On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; consumer durables, metals and FMCG indices rose the most while IT and telecom indices dipped the most. BSE Mid-cap index ended 0.65 per cent higher while the Small-cap index ended 0.26 per cent up.

Trade view on Nifty

According to stock market experts, although NSE Nifty index has corrected from the highs of Monday, it bounced back on Tuesday and managed to close on a strong note above the 20 DMA (Days Moving Average). This indicates that the short term uptrend looks set to continue.

Speaking on intraday trading strategy; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Further upsides on NSE Nifty are likely once the immediate resistance of 18,009 is taken out. Next upside target for Nifty is at 18,100. Immediate support for NSE Nifty to watch for weakness is at 17,958 levels."

Day trading stocks for today

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 9 intraday shares for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or HPCL: Buy at CMP, target 338 to 345, stop loss 318

2] Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL: Momentum buy at CMP, target 2750 to 2820, stop loss 2600

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at CMP, target 834, stop loss 805

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

4] Ambuja Cements: Buy around 405, target 414, stop loss 401

5] Exide Industries: Buy at 187, target 195, stop loss 184

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] 3M India: Buy above 26000, target 28500, stop loss 24000

7] NMDC: Buy at 152, target 164, stop loss 141

Ravi Singhal's day trading stock

8] United Breweries Limited or UBL: Buy at 1717, target 1766, stop loss 1701

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stock for Wednesday

9] Indian Bank: Buy at 160.50, target 175, stop loss 155.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

