Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing consolidation in early deals, Indian stock market slipped into weak zone on Tuesday session. NSE Nifty dipped 110 points and closed at 17,999 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 396 points and closed at 60,322 levels. According stock market experts, current market pattern indicates downward correction at Dalal Street.

Trade view on Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for today's trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17,800 to 17,850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions. Any weakness on NSE Nifty below 17,800 could retest the last swing low of 17,600 levels. As long as the minor positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms is intact, there is a hopes of upside bounce from the lows."

Day trading stocks to buy

Sharing day trading stocks for today's session; stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Trent: Buy at CMP, target ₹1240 to ₹1250, stop loss ₹1150

2] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹535 to ₹550, stop loss ₹500

Mudit Goel's stock of teh day

3] Info Edge or NAUKRI: Buy at CMP, target ₹6650, stop loss ₹6490

Rohit Singre's stock pick for Wednesday

4] ABB India: Buy at CMP, target ₹2210 to ₹2240, stop loss below ₹2135

Parth Nyati's intraday stock for today

5] Voltamp Transformers: Buy at ₹1926, target ₹2160, stop loss ₹1820

Ravi Singhal's shares to buy

6] Bosch: Buy at 18500, target ₹19000 and ₹20000, stop loss ₹18000

7] MRF: Buy at ₹78500, target ₹82000, stop loss ₹77500

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

8] Tata Power: Buy at ₹242, target ₹250, stop loss ₹239

9] Infosys: Buy at ₹1785, target ₹1810, stop loss ₹1770.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.