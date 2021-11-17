Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th November

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide: The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17,800 to 17,850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions, stock market experts believe
Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing consolidation in early deals, Indian stock market slipped into weak zone on Tuesday session. NSE Nifty dipped 110 points and closed at 17,999 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 396 points and closed at 60,322 levels. According stock market experts, current market pattern indicates downward correction at Dalal Street.
Unveiling day trading guide for today's trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17,800 to 17,850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions. Any weakness on NSE Nifty below 17,800 could retest the last swing low of 17,600 levels. As long as the minor positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms is intact, there is a hopes of upside bounce from the lows."
Day trading stocks to buy
Sharing day trading stocks for today's session; stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.
Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today
1] Trent: Buy at CMP, target ₹1240 to ₹1250, stop loss ₹1150
2] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target ₹535 to ₹550, stop loss ₹500