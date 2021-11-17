Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th November

Day trading guide for Wednesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th November

Day trading guide: Any weakness on NSE Nifty below 17,800 could retest the last swing low of 17,600 levels, market experts said.
2 min read . 06:23 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17,800 to 17,850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions, stock market experts believe

Day trading guide for Wednesday: After showing consolidation in early deals, Indian stock market slipped into weak zone on Tuesday session. NSE Nifty dipped 110 points and closed at 17,999 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 396 points and closed at 60,322 levels. According stock market experts, current market pattern indicates downward correction at Dalal Street.

Trade view on Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for today's trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17,800 to 17,850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions. Any weakness on NSE Nifty below 17,800 could retest the last swing low of 17,600 levels. As long as the minor positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms is intact, there is a hopes of upside bounce from the lows."

Day trading stocks to buy

Sharing day trading stocks for today's session; stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Trent: Buy at CMP, target 1240 to 1250, stop loss 1150

2] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target 535 to 550, stop loss 500

Mudit Goel's stock of teh day

3] Info Edge or NAUKRI: Buy at CMP, target 6650, stop loss 6490

Rohit Singre's stock pick for Wednesday

4] ABB India: Buy at CMP, target 2210 to 2240, stop loss below 2135

Parth Nyati's intraday stock for today

5] Voltamp Transformers: Buy at 1926, target 2160, stop loss 1820

Ravi Singhal's shares to buy

6] Bosch: Buy at 18500, target 19000 and 20000, stop loss 18000

7] MRF: Buy at 78500, target 82000, stop loss 77500

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

8] Tata Power: Buy at 242, target 250, stop loss 239

9] Infosys: Buy at 1785, target 1810, stop loss 1770.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

