Day trading guide for Wednesday: ICICI Bank, Indian Hotels among 9 stocks to buy today — 29th March2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 17100 levels for Nifty, as per analysts
Benchmark equity indices ended marginally lower in highly volatile trade on Tuesday amid mixed global trends and a sharp slide in Adani group stocks. The BSE Sensex dipped 40 points at 57,613.7 while Nifty closed lower by 34 points to finish at 16,951.7. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.79% and midcap index 0.42%.
