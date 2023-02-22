Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Wednesday: Infosys, CG Power, Tata Steel, IEX among 9 stocks to buy today - February 22

Day trading guide for Wednesday: Infosys, CG Power, Tata Steel, IEX among 9 stocks to buy today - February 22

2 min read . 06:53 AM IST Livemint
  • There is a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from near the Nifty support of 17700-17750 levels, say analysts

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex edged down 18 points to settle at 60,672.7 whereas the NSE Nifty slipped 0.1% to end at 17,826.7. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge dipped 0.31% and midcap index declined 0.21%.

Day trading guide for stock market today

"The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact and present weakness could be in line with the formation of new higher bottom of the sequence. But, still there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows. There is a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from near the support of 17700-17750 levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 17950-18000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Nifty ended flat following a volatile trading session. The bias remains negative as it falls back into the descending channel on the daily chart. Besides, the momentum oscillator RSI has entered a bearish crossover. On the lower end, immediate support is visible at 17750, below which the selling pressure may increase," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

BUY Infosys at 1,555, stop loss 750, target 1,630

BUY CG power at 320, stop loss 315, target 330

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy Tata Consumer, stop loss 715, target 740-750

Buy Marico, stop loss 490, target 510-515

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Buy NTPC, stop loss 164, target 190

Buy Tata Steel, stop loss 107, target 120

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY IRB INFRA at 297, stop loss 290, target 314

BUY IEX at 144, stop loss 140, target 155

BUY VOLTAS at 895, stop loss 880, target 935

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

