"The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact and present weakness could be in line with the formation of new higher bottom of the sequence. But, still there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows. There is a possibility of an upside bounce in the market from near the support of 17700-17750 levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 17950-18000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}