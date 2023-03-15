Day trading guide: Titan, Coal India, Indian Hotels among stocks to buy today - March 152 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
- The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak, as per analysts
Sensex declined nearly 338 points to close below the 58,000 level on Tuesday, marking its fourth straight day of losses while Nifty declined 111 points or 0.65 per cent to end at a five-month low of 17,043.
