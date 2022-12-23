Day trading guide: ITC, Axis Bank to HCL Tech — 6 stocks to buy or sell today5 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- Day trading guide for today: The short term trend on Dalal Street remains weak, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Despite strong global cues, Indian stock market fell for third straight session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index lost 71 points and closed at 18,127 while BSE Sensex shed 241 points and closed at 60m826 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 209 points and closed at42,408 levels. Broad market indices once again fell more than the Nifty even as advance decline ratio remained low at 0.23:1.
