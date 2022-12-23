Day trading guide: ITC, Axis Bank to HCL Tech — 6 stocks to buy or sell today

Day trading strategy for Friday

Speaking on intraday trading tips, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains weak. Any slow down in the downside momentum around the support of 18100-18000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could result in a sharp upside bounce from the lows. There is no sign of any bottom reversal forming around the supports so far. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,240 levels.