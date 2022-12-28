"Nifty moved higher at the end of a volatile trading session, adding 0.65% to the previous closing. On the daily chart, the rally stopped at the 50EMA. As long as it remains above 18,070, the trend appears to be positive. On the higher end, the index may move up towards 18,350. Support on the lower end is placed at 18,070/17,950," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.