Day trading guide: SBI, Wipro to JSW Steel — 6 stocks to buy or sell today3 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 06:59 AM IST
- Day trading guide: Immediate hurdle for Nifty is placed at 18,300 levels, say experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues on rising Covid-19 cases in China, Indian stock market ended in red territory on second straight session. 50-stock index Nifty lost 186 points and closed at 18,199 whereas BSE Sensex shed 635 points and closed at 61,067 levels. Nifty Bank index crashed 741 points and finished at 42,617 levels. Broad market indices fell sharply as profit taking was seen across the board and the advance decline ratio on BSE fell to 0.29:1, lowest in almost 3 months.
