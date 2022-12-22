Day trading guide: SBI, Wipro to JSW Steel — 6 stocks to buy or sell today

"If the Nifty 50 index continues to correct then 18,070 would be the initial support to watch (which is the 38.2 per cent retracement level of the recent uptrend) followed by swing low support around 17,970 levels," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com adding, "The Pharma stocks witnessed buying interest after a long time and in such times of uncertainty; stock from this sector . Hence, traders can look for contra bets from this space while it is advisable to stay cautious on the broader markets till the data changes."