Benchmark Sensex and Nifty slid for the eighth straight day to close at four-month lows on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex declined by 326 points to settle at a four-month low of 58,962. The NSE Nifty settled at a more than four-month low of 17,303.9. The broader equity market, however ended higher, with the midcap gauge climbing 0.60% and smallcap index gaining 0.40%. Nifty ended the month of February with a loss of 2% - marking its 3rd consecutive month of decline.

“The down trend continued in Nifty and the immediate supports have started to break one after another. The next downside levels to be watched around 18150-18050 in the short term. Immediate resistance is at 17450 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“The bears managed to drag the Nifty below the line of polarity, the 200-day moving average, on a closing basis. The sentiment looks very negative from here as the index sustains below the crucial long term average. A further decline towards 17150–17100 appears imminent, as bulls appear to be in no hurry to support Indian equities. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 17400, above which the current trend may reverse," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Buy IEX at ₹144, stop loss ₹137, target ₹152

Buy Tata Power at ₹202, stop loss ₹196, target ₹210

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy POLYCAB, stop loss ₹3000, target ₹3150-3170

Buy Pidilite, stop loss ₹2260, target ₹2350-2360

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy ASIAN PAINTS at ₹2828, stop loss ₹2790, target ₹2910

Buy ABB INDIA at ₹3217, stop loss ₹3165, target ₹3330

Buy ASHOK LEY at ₹145, stop loss ₹153, target ₹142

