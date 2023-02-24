Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — February 24
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today
Equity benchmark indices remained under selling pressure for the fifth straight session on Thursday on weak global cues and concerns over rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve unnerved investors. The BSE Sensex declined 139 points to settle at 59,605.8 whereas the NSE Nifty slipped 0.25% to end at 17,511. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.4%, while the smallcap index gained marginally by 0.06%. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×