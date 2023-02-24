Vaishal Parekh said that “Nifty witnessed a volatile session on the expiry day ranging between 17600 and 17450 zone finally closing near the 17500 levels with sentiment and bias maintained weak. The index has got the next major support zone near the significant 200 DMA level of 17350 which is also where the previous crucial bottom was made on the Budget day. The support for the day is seen at 17450 while the resistance is seen at 17650."