Day trading stocks, 8 April 2024: HLA to NBCC — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today
Day trading stocks for today: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three stocks to buy today — HAL, NBCC, and M&MFIN
Day trading stocks, 8 April 2024: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended flat on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally lower at 22,513 level, the BSE Sensex added 20 points and ended at the 74,248 mark while the Bank Nifty index shot up 432 points and ended at 48,493 level. However, broad market indices outperformed the Nifty 50 index as small-cap and mid-cap indices finished 0.50 percent higher in the previous session.
