Day trading stocks for 4th April 2024: PNB to TCS — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today
Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — Bharti Airtel, PNB, and TCS
Day trading stocks: Following weak global market cues on doubts over the US Fed rate cut, the Indian stock market remained choppy on the entire Wednesday session. The Nifty 50 index corrected 18 points and ended at the 22,434 level, the BSE Sensex lost 27 points and ended at the 73,876 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index added 78 points and closed at the 47,624 level. However, the broad market indices rose more than 0.5 percent even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 2.75:1.
