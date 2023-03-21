Day trading stocks for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 21st March2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:00 AM IST
Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market snapped its two day rally on Monday. NSE Nifty lost 111 points and closed at 16,988 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 360 points and closed at 57,628 mark. Nifty Bank index corrected 236 points and finished at 39,361 levels. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty reflecting higher panic among non-institutional players. Advance decline ratio fell to 0.39:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×