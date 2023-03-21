Day trading stocks for today: 4 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 21st March

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The formation of long lower shadows of last three sessions and a formation of doji and hammer type candle pattern at the lows of 16,800 levels in the last few sessions hints at a possibility of lower bottom reversal for the Nifty in the short term. A sustainable upside above 17,150 levels could confirm short term bottom pattern."