Day trading stocks for today: SBI to Apollo Tyres - Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today - April 3
Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — SBI, Bata India, and Apollo Tyres
Day trading stocks for today: Following a sell-off in the US stock market on Monday, the Indian stock market snapped its three-day rally despite a sharp last-half-hour recovery on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index went off 8 points and closed at 22,453 level, the BSE Sensex lost 110 points and finished at the 73,903 mark while the Bank Nifty index corrected 32 points and ended at 47,545 level. However, the broad market outperformed frontline indices as both small-cap and mid-cap indices closed more than a percent higher even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 3.4:1.
