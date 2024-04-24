Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends these three shares to buy today — April 24
Day trading stocks for today: Anand Rathi expert has recommended three stocks to buy today — TVS Motor Company Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS).
Day trading stocks to buy today: On Tuesday, April 23, amid encouraging global cues, domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, finished the day higher for the third straight session. The market's attention has switched to corporate earnings, which have so far shown mixed results, while there are no significant indications that tensions in West Asia are escalating. Investors' confidence over the short-term market trajectory was evidenced by a notable decline in the volatility index.
