Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 15th April
Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — NBCC, M&MFIN, and Bharat Forge
Day trading stocks to buy today: Following the escalation in the geopolitical tension in the Iran-Israle war, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp correction on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index corrected 234 points and ended at the 22,519 level, the BSE Sensex nosedived 793 points and closed at the 74,244 mark, and the Bank Nifty index shed 422 points and finished at the 8,564 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index dipped 0.60 percent whereas the mid-cap index went down 0.49 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started