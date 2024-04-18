Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 18th April
Day trading stocks to buy today: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — CAMS, Apollo Tyres, and RCF
Day trading stocks to buy today: Extending weakness for the third day in a row, the Indian stock market finished lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 124 points and closed at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex corrected 456 points and closed at the 72,943 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index went down 288 points and finished at 47,484 level. However, the broad market indices ended mildly in the positive zone even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.84:1.
