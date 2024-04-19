Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 19th April
Day trading stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert has recommended three shares to buy today — TCS, Kajaria Ceramics, and Finolex Cables
Day trading stocks to buy today: On account of the Iran-Israel war dragging global equity markets, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fourth day in a row on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 152 points and finished at the 21,995 level. The BSE Sensex ended 454 points lower at the 72,489 level whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 415 points down at the 47,069 level. Except for IT, Metals & PSU Banks, all sectors ended in the red territory including the mid-cap and the small-cap indices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started