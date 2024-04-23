Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 23rd April
Day trading stocks for today: Anand Rathi expert has recommended three stocks to buy today — MCX, HCL Tech, and RCF
Day trading stocks to buy today: The weak global market sentiments continued to fuel the Indian stock market for the second straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index gained 189 points and ended at the 22,336 level, the BSE Sensex surged 560 points and closed at the 73,648 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index closed 350 points northward at the 47,924 level. The cash market volumes on the NSE were lower at Rs.0.95 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 2.8:1.
