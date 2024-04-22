Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — April 22
Day trading stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, and Marico
Day trading stocks to buy today: After no official confirmation from either Israel or Iran about Tel Aviv's drone airstrike in Tehran, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong pullback rally on Friday last week ending its four-day losing streak. The Nifty 50 index finished 151 points higher at the 22,147 level, the BSE Sensex gained 599 points and closed at the 73.088 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index scaled 504 points north and ended at the 47,574 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished with a weekly loss of 1.73 percent whereas the mid-cap index corrected over 3 percent in the truncated week that ended last Friday.
