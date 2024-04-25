Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank and GAIL to buy today — April 25
Day trading stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, and GAIL
Day trading stocks to buy today: Following weakness in the Asian stock market, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday, ending its four-day winning streak that started last Friday. The Nifty 50 index is down by nearly 60 points, the BSE Sensex is down by over 200 points whereas the Bank Nifty today is down by nearly 170 points.
