Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy today — 16th April
Day trading stocks to buy today: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — NCC, Aditya Birla Capital, and Bharti Airtel
Day trading stocks to buy today: On account of weak global cues after the rise in the geo-political tension in the Middle East, the Indian stock market ended lower for the second straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 246 points or 1.10 percent and closed at the 22,272 level, the BSE Sensex tanked 845 points or 1.14 percent and finished at the 73,399 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 791 points or 1.63 percent and ended at 47,773 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index crashed 1.54 percent whereas the mid-cap index tanked 1.50 percent.
