Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to REC— Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy on June 3
For day trading stocks, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy today — BEL, Sundaram Fasteners and REC Ltd.
India stock market: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed with slight gains on Friday, May 31, breaking the pattern of losses from the preceding five sessions. The Sensex concluded the session with a 0.10 percent rise, gaining 76 points to reach 73,961.31, as 15 stocks saw an increase. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 ended 0.19 percent higher, adding 42 points to reach 22,530.70, with 26 stocks showing gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started