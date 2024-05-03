Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to Tata Motors — Anand Rathi recommmends three shares to buy today — May 3
Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre recommends three shares to buy today — BEL, HCL Tech, and Tata Motors
Day trading stocks to buy: After showing intraday weakness from the new highs on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a range-bound action with a positive bias and finished higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 43 points higher at the 22,648 level, and the BSE Sensex went up 128 points and closed at the 74,611 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index finished 165 points lower at 49,231 level. However, the broad market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE mid-cap index gained 0.91 percent, while the small-cap index gained 0.29 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started