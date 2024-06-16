Day trading stocks to buy: Birla Corp to HCL Tech - Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy on June 18
For day trading stocks, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy today — Birla Corporation Ltd, HCL Tech and GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Indian stock market: On Friday, the domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed the session in positive territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex concluded the session up by 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent at the level of 76,992.77, while the Nifty 50 finished at 23,465.60, marking an increase of 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent.
