Day trading stocks to buy: IHC to ITC — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — April 12
Day trading stocks to buy: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, IHC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Day trading stocks to buy today: On account of strong global market sentiments despite the global rating agency Fitch downgrading its outlook for China, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. Two out of three benchmark indices — the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty — climbed to a new peak of 22,775 and 49,057 respectively. The Nifty 50 index had the highest-ever closing of 22,753 as well. The BSE Sensex finished above the psychological 75,000 mark at 75,105 mark, just 19 points away from the lifetime high of 75,124. In the broad market, the mid-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.13:1.
